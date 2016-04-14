Key Bindings for Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code lets you perform most tasks directly from the keyboard. This page lists out the default bindings (keyboard shortcuts) and describes how you can update them.

Note: If you visit this page on a Mac, you will see the key bindings for the Mac. If you visit using Windows or Linux, you will see the keys for that platform. If you need the key bindings for another platform, hover your mouse over the key you are interested in.

Keyboard Shortcuts editor

Visual Studio Code provides a rich and easy keyboard shortcuts editing experience using Keyboard Shortcuts editor. It lists all available commands with and without keybindings and you can easily change / remove / reset their keybindings using the available actions. It also has a search box on the top that helps you in finding commands or keybindings. You can open this editor by going to the menu under File > Preferences > Keyboard Shortcuts. (Code > Preferences > Keyboard Shortcuts on macOS)

Most importantly, you can see keybindings according to your keyboard layout. For example, key binding Cmd+\ in US keyboard layout will be shown as Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Cmd+7 when layout is changed to German. The dialog to enter key binding will assign the correct and desired key binding as per your keyboard layout.

For doing more advanced keyboard shortcut customization, read Advanced Customization.

Keymap extensions

Keyboard shortcuts are vital to productivity and changing keyboarding habits can be tough. To help with this, File > Preferences > Keymap Extensions shows you a list of popular keymap extensions. These extensions modify the VS Code shortcuts to match those of other editors so you don't need to learn new keyboard shortcuts. There is also a Keymaps category of extensions in the Marketplace.

Tip: Click on an extension tile above to read the description and reviews to decide which extension is best for you. See more in the Marketplace.

Keyboard Shortcuts Reference

We also have a printable version of these keyboard shortcuts. Help > Keyboard Shortcut Reference displays a condensed PDF version suitable for printing as an easy reference.

Below are links to the three platform-specific versions (US English keyboard):

Detecting keybinding conflicts

If you have many extensions installed or you have customized your keyboard shortcuts, you can sometimes have keybinding conflicts where the same keyboard shortcut is mapped to several commands. This can result in confusing behavior, especially if different keybindings are going in and out of scope as you move around the editor.

The Keyboard Shortcuts editor has a context menu command Show Same Keybindings, which will filter the keybindings based on a keyboard shortcut to display conflicts.

Pick a command with the keybinding you think is overloaded and you can see if multiple commands are defined, the source of the keybindings and when they are active.

Troubleshooting keybindings

To troubleshoot keybindings problems, you can execute the command Developer: Toggle Keyboard Shortcuts Troubleshooting. This will activate logging of dispatched keyboard shortcuts and will open an output panel with the corresponding log file.

You can then press your desired keybinding and check what keyboard shortcut VS Code detects and what command is invoked.

For example, when pressing cmd+/ in a code editor on macOS, the logging output would be:

[KeybindingService]: / Received keydown event - modifiers: [meta], code: MetaLeft, keyCode: 91, key: Meta [KeybindingService]: | Converted keydown event - modifiers: [meta], code: MetaLeft, keyCode: 57 ('Meta') [KeybindingService]: \ Keyboard event cannot be dispatched. [KeybindingService]: / Received keydown event - modifiers: [meta], code: Slash, keyCode: 191, key: / [KeybindingService]: | Converted keydown event - modifiers: [meta], code: Slash, keyCode: 85 ('/') [KeybindingService]: | Resolving meta+[Slash] [KeybindingService]: \ From 2 keybinding entries, matched editor.action.commentLine, when: editorTextFocus && !editorReadonly, source: built-in.

The first keydown event is for the MetaLeft key ( cmd ) and cannot be dispatched. The second keydown event is for the Slash key ( / ) and is dispatched as meta+[Slash] . There were two keybinding entries mapped from meta+[Slash] and the one that matched was for the command editor.action.commentLine , which has the when condition editorTextFocus && !editorReadonly and is a built-in keybinding entry.

Viewing modified keybindings

You can view any user modified keyboard shortcuts in VS Code in the Keyboard Shortcuts editor with the Show User Keybindings command in the More Actions (...) menu. This applies the @source:user filter to the Keyboard Shortcuts editor (Source is 'User').

Advanced customization

All keyboard shortcuts in VS Code can be customized via the keybindings.json file.

To configure keyboard shortcuts through the JSON file, open Keyboard Shortcuts editor and select the Open Keyboard Shortcuts (JSON) button on the right of the editor title bar.

editor and select the button on the right of the editor title bar. This will open your keybindings.json file where you can overwrite the Default Keybindings.

You can also open the keybindings.json file from the Command Palette (⇧⌘P (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+P)) with the Preferences: Open Keyboard Shortcuts (JSON) command.

Keyboard rules

Each rule consists of:

a key that describes the pressed keys.

that describes the pressed keys. a command containing the identifier of the command to execute.

containing the identifier of the command to execute. an optional when clause containing a boolean expression that will be evaluated depending on the current context.

Chords (two separate keypress actions) are described by separating the two keypresses with a space. For example, Ctrl+K Ctrl+C.

When a key is pressed:

the rules are evaluated from bottom to top .

to . the first rule that matches, both the key and in terms of when , is accepted.

and in terms of , is accepted. no more rules are processed.

if a rule is found and has a command set, the command is executed.

The additional keybindings.json rules are appended at runtime to the bottom of the default rules, thus allowing them to overwrite the default rules. The keybindings.json file is watched by VS Code so editing it while VS Code is running will update the rules at runtime.

The keyboard shortcuts dispatching is done by analyzing a list of rules that are expressed in JSON. Here are some examples:

// Keybindings that are active when the focus is in the editor { "key" : "home" , "command" : "cursorHome" , "when" : "editorTextFocus" }, { "key" : "shift+home" , "command" : "cursorHomeSelect" , "when" : "editorTextFocus" }, // Keybindings that are complementary { "key" : "f5" , "command" : "workbench.action.debug.continue" , "when" : "inDebugMode" }, { "key" : "f5" , "command" : "workbench.action.debug.start" , "when" : "!inDebugMode" }, // Global keybindings { "key" : "ctrl+f" , "command" : "actions.find" }, { "key" : "alt+left" , "command" : "workbench.action.navigateBack" }, { "key" : "alt+right" , "command" : "workbench.action.navigateForward" }, // Global keybindings using chords (two separate keypress actions) { "key" : "ctrl+k enter" , "command" : "workbench.action.keepEditor" }, { "key" : "ctrl+k ctrl+w" , "command" : "workbench.action.closeAllEditors" },

Accepted keys

The key is made up of modifiers and the key itself.

The following modifiers are accepted:

Platform Modifiers macOS Ctrl+ , Shift+ , Alt+ , Cmd+ Windows Ctrl+ , Shift+ , Alt+ , Win+ Linux Ctrl+ , Shift+ , Alt+ , Meta+

The following keys are accepted:

f1-f19 , a-z , 0-9

, , ` , - , = , [ , ] , \ , ; , ' , , , . , /

, , , , , , , , , , left , up , right , down , pageup , pagedown , end , home

, , , , , , , tab , enter , escape , space , backspace , delete

, , , , , pausebreak , capslock , insert

, , numpad0-numpad9 , numpad_multiply , numpad_add , numpad_separator

, , , numpad_subtract , numpad_decimal , numpad_divide

Command arguments

You can invoke a command with arguments. This is useful if you often perform the same operation on a specific file or folder. You can add a custom keyboard shortcut to do exactly what you want.

The following is an example overriding the Enter key to print some text:

{ "key" : "enter" , "command" : "type" , "args" : { "text" : "Hello World" }, "when" : "editorTextFocus" }

The type command will receive {"text": "Hello World"} as its first argument and add "Hello World" to the file instead of producing the default command.

For more information on commands that take arguments, refer to Built-in Commands.

Removing a specific key binding rule

You can write a key binding rule that targets the removal of a specific default key binding. With the keybindings.json , it was always possible to redefine all the key bindings of VS Code, but it can be difficult to make a small tweak, especially around overloaded keys, such as Tab or Escape. To remove a specific key binding, add a - to the command and the rule will be a removal rule.

Here is an example:

// In Default Keyboard Shortcuts ... { "key" : "tab" , "command" : "tab" , "when" : ... }, { "key" : "tab" , "command" : "jumpToNextSnippetPlaceholder" , "when" : ... }, { "key" : "tab" , "command" : "acceptSelectedSuggestion" , "when" : ... }, ... // To remove the second rule, for example, add in keybindings.json: { "key" : "tab" , "command" : "-jumpToNextSnippetPlaceholder" }

Keyboard layouts

Note: This section relates only to key bindings, not to typing in the editor.

The keys above are string representations for virtual keys and do not necessarily relate to the produced character when they are pressed. More precisely:

Reference: Virtual-Key Codes (Windows)

tab for VK_TAB ( 0x09 )

for ( ) ; for VK_OEM_1 ( 0xBA )

for ( ) = for VK_OEM_PLUS ( 0xBB )

for ( ) , for VK_OEM_COMMA ( 0xBC )

for ( ) - for VK_OEM_MINUS ( 0xBD )

for ( ) . for VK_OEM_PERIOD ( 0xBE )

for ( ) / for VK_OEM_2 ( 0xBF )

for ( ) ` for VK_OEM_3 ( 0xC0 )

for ( ) [ for VK_OEM_4 ( 0xDB )

for ( ) \ for VK_OEM_5 ( 0xDC )

for ( ) ] for VK_OEM_6 ( 0xDD )

for ( ) ' for VK_OEM_7 ( 0xDE )

for ( ) etc.

Different keyboard layouts usually reposition the above virtual keys or change the characters produced when they are pressed. When using a different keyboard layout than the standard US, Visual Studio Code does the following:

All the key bindings are rendered in the UI using the current system's keyboard layout. For example, Split Editor when using a French (France) keyboard layout is now rendered as Ctrl+*:

When editing keybindings.json , VS Code highlights misleading key bindings, those that are represented in the file with the character produced under the standard US keyboard layout, but that need pressing keys with different labels under the current system's keyboard layout. For example, here is how the Default Keyboard Shortcuts rules look like when using a French (France) keyboard layout:

There is also a widget that helps input the key binding rule when editing keybindings.json . To launch the Define Keybinding widget, press ⌘K ⌘K (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+K). The widget listens for key presses and renders the serialized JSON representation in the text box and below it, the keys that VS Code has detected under your current keyboard layout. Once you've typed the key combination you want, you can press Enter and a rule snippet will be inserted.

Note: On Linux, Visual Studio Code detects your current keyboard layout on start-up and then caches this information. For a good experience, we recommend restarting VS Code if you change your keyboard layout.

Keyboard layout-independent bindings

Using scan codes, it is possible to define keybindings which do not change with the change of the keyboard layout. For example:

{ "key" : "cmd+[Slash]" , "command" : "editor.action.commentLine" , "when" : "editorTextFocus" }

Accepted scan codes:

[F1]-[F19] , [KeyA]-[KeyZ] , [Digit0]-[Digit9]

, , [Backquote] , [Minus] , [Equal] , [BracketLeft] , [BracketRight] , [Backslash] , [Semicolon] , [Quote] , [Comma] , [Period] , [Slash]

, , , , , , , , , , [ArrowLeft] , [ArrowUp] , [ArrowRight] , [ArrowDown] , [PageUp] , [PageDown] , [End] , [Home]

, , , , , , , [Tab] , [Enter] , [Escape] , [Space] , [Backspace] , [Delete]

, , , , , [Pause] , [CapsLock] , [Insert]

, , [Numpad0]-[Numpad9] , [NumpadMultiply] , [NumpadAdd] , [NumpadComma]

, , , [NumpadSubtract] , [NumpadDecimal] , [NumpadDivide]

'when' clause contexts

VS Code gives you fine control over when your key bindings are enabled through the optional when clause. If your key binding doesn't have a when clause, the key binding is globally available at all times. A when clause evaluates to either Boolean true or false for enabling key bindings.

Conditional operators

For conditional expressions, you can use the following conditional operators:

Operator Symbol Example Equality == "editorLangId == typescript" Inequality != "resourceExtname != .js" Or || "isLinux || isWindows" And && "textInputFocus && !editorReadonly" Matches =~ resourceScheme =~ /^untitled$|^file$/

Available contexts

Below are some of the available when clause contexts, which evaluate to Boolean true/false.

The list here isn't exhaustive and you can find other when clause contexts by searching and filtering in the Keyboard Shortcuts editor (Preferences: Open Keyboard Shortcuts ) or reviewing the Default Keybindings JSON file (Preferences: Open Default Keyboard Shortcuts (JSON)).

Context name True when Editor contexts editorFocus An editor has focus, either the text or a widget. editorTextFocus The text in an editor has focus (cursor is blinking). textInputFocus Any editor has focus (regular editor, debug REPL, etc.). inputFocus Any text input area has focus (editors or text boxes). editorHasSelection Text is selected in the editor. editorHasMultipleSelections Multiple regions of text are selected (multiple cursors). editorReadonly The editor is read only. editorLangId True when the editor's associated language Id matches. Example: "editorLangId == typescript" . isInDiffEditor The active editor is a difference editor. isInEmbeddedEditor True when the focus is inside an embedded editor. Operating system contexts isLinux True when the OS is Linux isMac True when the OS is macOS isWindows True when the OS is Windows isWeb True when accessing the editor from the Web List contexts listFocus A list has focus. listSupportsMultiselect A list supports multi select. listHasSelectionOrFocus A list has selection or focus. listDoubleSelection A list has a selection of 2 elements. listMultiSelection A list has a selection of multiple elements. Mode contexts inDebugMode A debug session is running. debugType True when debug type matches. Example: "debugType == 'node'" . inSnippetMode The editor is in snippet mode. inQuickOpen The Quick Open drop-down has focus. Resource contexts resourceScheme True when the resource Uri scheme matches. Example: "resourceScheme == file" resourceFilename True when the Explorer or editor filename matches. Example: "resourceFilename == gulpfile.js" resourceExtname True when the Explorer or editor filename extension matches. Example: "resourceExtname == .js" resourceDirname True when the Explorer or editor's resource absolute folder path matches. Example: "resourceDirname == /users/alice/project/src" resourcePath True when the Explorer or editor's resource absolute path matches. Example: "resourcePath == /users/alice/project/gulpfile.js" resourceLangId True when the Explorer or editor title language Id matches. Example: "resourceLangId == markdown" isFileSystemResource True when the Explorer or editor file is a file system resource that can be handled from a file system provider resourceSet True when an Explorer or editor file is set resource The full Uri of the Explorer or editor file Explorer contexts explorerViewletVisible True if Explorer view is visible. explorerViewletFocus True if Explorer view has keyboard focus. filesExplorerFocus True if File Explorer section has keyboard focus. openEditorsFocus True if OPEN EDITORS section has keyboard focus. explorerResourceIsFolder True if a folder is selected in the Explorer. Editor widget contexts findWidgetVisible Editor Find widget is visible. suggestWidgetVisible Suggestion widget (IntelliSense) is visible. suggestWidgetMultipleSuggestions Multiple suggestions are displayed. renameInputVisible Rename input text box is visible. referenceSearchVisible Peek References peek window is open. inReferenceSearchEditor The Peek References peek window editor has focus. config.editor.stablePeek Keep peek editors open (controlled by editor.stablePeek setting). quickFixWidgetVisible Quick Fix widget is visible. parameterHintsVisible Parameter hints are visible (controlled by editor.parameterHints.enabled setting). parameterHintsMultipleSignatures Multiple parameter hints are displayed. Integrated terminal contexts terminalFocus An integrated terminal has focus. terminalIsOpen An integrated terminal is opened. Timeline view contexts timelineFollowActiveEditor True if the Timeline view is following the active editor. Timeline view item contexts timelineItem True when the timeline item's context value matches. Example: "timelineItem =~ /git:file:commit\\b/" . Extension contexts extension True when the extension's ID matches. Example: "extension == eamodio.gitlens" . extensionStatus True when the extension is installed. Example: "extensionStatus == installed" . extensionHasConfiguration True if the extension has configuration. Global UI contexts notificationFocus Notification has keyboard focus. notificationCenterVisible Notification Center is visible at the bottom right of VS Code. notificationToastsVisible Notification toast is visible at the bottom right of VS Code. searchViewletVisible Search view is open. sideBarVisible Side Bar is displayed. sideBarFocus Side Bar has focus. panelFocus Panel has focus. inZenMode Window is in Zen Mode. isCenteredLayout Editor is in centered layout mode. inDebugRepl Focus is in the Debug Console REPL. workbenchState Can be empty , folder (1 folder), or workspace . workspaceFolderCount Count of workspace folders. replaceActive Search view Replace text box is open. view True when view identifier matches. Example: "view == myViewsExplorerID" . viewItem True when viewItem context matches. Example: "viewItem == someContextValue" . isFullscreen True when window is in fullscreen. focusedView The identifier of the currently focused view. canNavigateBack True if it is possible to navigate back. canNavigateForward True if it is possible to navigate forward. canNavigateToLastEditLocation True if it is possible to navigate to the last edit location. Global Editor UI contexts textCompareEditorVisible At least one diff (compare) editor is visible. textCompareEditorActive A diff (compare) editor is active. editorIsOpen True if one editor is open. groupEditorsCount Number of editors in a group. activeEditorGroupEmpty True if the active editor group has no editors. activeEditorGroupIndex Index of the active editor in an group (beginning with 1 ). activeEditorGroupLast True when the active editor in an group is the last one. multipleEditorGroups True when multiple editor groups are present. activeEditor The identifier of the active editor in a group. activeEditorIsDirty True when the active editor in a group is dirty. activeEditorIsNotPreview True when the active editor in a group is not in preview mode. activeEditorIsPinned True when the active editor in a group is pinned. inSearchEditor True when focus is inside a search editor. Configuration settings contexts config.editor.minimap.enabled True when the setting editor.minimap.enabled is true .

Note: You can use any user or workspace setting that evaluates to a boolean here with the prefix "config." .

Active/Focused view or panel 'when' clause context

You can have a keybinding that is enabled only when a specific view or panel is visible.

Context name True when activeViewlet True when view is visible. Example: "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer'" activePanel True when panel is visible. Example: "activePanel == 'workbench.panel.output'" focusedView True when view is focused. Example: "focusedView == myViewsExplorerID

View Identifiers:

workbench.view.explorer - File Explorer

workbench.view.search - Search

workbench.view.scm - Source Control

workbench.view.debug - Run

workbench.view.extensions - Extensions

Panel Identifiers:

workbench.panel.markers - Problems

workbench.panel.output - Output

workbench.panel.repl - Debug Console

workbench.panel.terminal - Integrated Terminal

workbench.panel.comments - Comments

workbench.view.search - Search when search.location is set to panel

If you want a keybinding that is enabled only when a specific view or panel has focus, use sideBarFocus or panelFocus in combination with activeViewlet or activiewFocus .

For example, the when clause below is true only when the File Explorer has focus:

"sideBarFocus && activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer'"

key-value when clause operator

There is a key-value pair operator for when clauses. The expression key =~ value treats the right hand side as a regular expression to match against the left hand side. For example, to contribute context menu items for all Docker files, one could use:

"when" : "resourceFilename =~ /docker/"

Custom keybindings for refactorings

The editor.action.codeAction command lets you configure keybindings for specific Refactorings (Code Actions). For example, the keybinding below triggers the Extract function refactoring Code Actions:

{ "key" : "ctrl+shift+r ctrl+e" , "command" : "editor.action.codeAction" , "args" : { "kind" : "refactor.extract.function" } }

This is covered in depth in the Refactoring topic where you can learn about different kinds of Code Actions and how to prioritize them in the case of multiple possible refactorings.

Default Keyboard Shortcuts

You can view all default keyboard shortcuts in VS Code in the Keyboard Shortcuts editor with the Show Default Keybindings command in the More Actions (...) menu. This applies the @source:default filter to the Keyboard Shortcuts editor (Source is 'Default').

You can view the default keyboard shortcuts as a JSON file using the command Preferences: Open Default Keyboard Shortcuts (JSON).

Note: The following keys are rendered assuming a standard US keyboard layout. If you use a different keyboard layout, please read below. You can view the currently active keyboard shortcuts in VS Code in the Command Palette (View -> Command Palette) or in the Keyboard Shortcuts editor (File > Preferences > Keyboard Shortcuts).

Some commands included below do not have default keyboard shortcuts and so are displayed as unassigned but you can assign your own keybindings.

Basic Editing

Command Key Command id Cut line (empty selection) ⌘X (Windows, Linux Ctrl+X ) editor.action.clipboardCutAction Copy line (empty selection) ⌘C (Windows, Linux Ctrl+C ) editor.action.clipboardCopyAction Paste ⌘V (Windows, Linux Ctrl+V ) editor.action.clipboardPasteAction Delete Line ⇧⌘K (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+K ) editor.action.deleteLines Insert Line Below ⌘Enter (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Enter ) editor.action.insertLineAfter Insert Line Above ⇧⌘Enter (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+Enter ) editor.action.insertLineBefore Move Line Down ⌥↓ (Windows, Linux Alt+Down ) editor.action.moveLinesDownAction Move Line Up ⌥↑ (Windows, Linux Alt+Up ) editor.action.moveLinesUpAction Copy Line Down ⇧⌥↓ (Windows Shift+Alt+Down , Linux Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Down ) editor.action.copyLinesDownAction Copy Line Up ⇧⌥↑ (Windows Shift+Alt+Up , Linux Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Up ) editor.action.copyLinesUpAction Undo ⌘Z (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Z ) undo Redo ⇧⌘Z (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Y ) redo Add Selection To Next Find Match ⌘D (Windows, Linux Ctrl+D ) editor.action.addSelectionToNextFindMatch Move Last Selection To Next Find Match ⌘K ⌘D (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+D ) editor.action.moveSelectionToNextFindMatch Undo last cursor operation ⌘U (Windows, Linux Ctrl+U ) cursorUndo Insert cursor at end of each line selected ⇧⌥I (Windows, Linux Shift+Alt+I ) editor.action.insertCursorAtEndOfEachLineSelected Select all occurrences of current selection ⇧⌘L (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+L ) editor.action.selectHighlights Select all occurrences of current word ⌘F2 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+F2 ) editor.action.changeAll Select current line ⌘L (Windows, Linux Ctrl+L ) expandLineSelection Insert Cursor Below ⌥⌘↓ (Windows Ctrl+Alt+Down , Linux Shift+Alt+Down ) editor.action.insertCursorBelow Insert Cursor Above ⌥⌘↑ (Windows Ctrl+Alt+Up , Linux Shift+Alt+Up ) editor.action.insertCursorAbove Jump to matching bracket ⇧⌘\ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+\ ) editor.action.jumpToBracket Indent Line ⌘] (Windows, Linux Ctrl+] ) editor.action.indentLines Outdent Line ⌘[ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+[ ) editor.action.outdentLines Go to Beginning of Line Home cursorHome Go to End of Line End cursorEnd Go to End of File ⌘↓ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+End ) cursorBottom Go to Beginning of File ⌘↑ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Home ) cursorTop Scroll Line Down ⌃PageDown (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Down ) scrollLineDown Scroll Line Up ⌃PageUp (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Up ) scrollLineUp Scroll Page Down ⌘PageDown (Windows, Linux Alt+PageDown ) scrollPageDown Scroll Page Up ⌘PageUp (Windows, Linux Alt+PageUp ) scrollPageUp Fold (collapse) region ⌥⌘[ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+[ ) editor.fold Unfold (uncollapse) region ⌥⌘] (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+] ) editor.unfold Fold (collapse) all subregions ⌘K ⌘[ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+[ ) editor.foldRecursively Unfold (uncollapse) all subregions ⌘K ⌘] (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+] ) editor.unfoldRecursively Fold (collapse) all regions ⌘K ⌘0 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+0 ) editor.foldAll Unfold (uncollapse) all regions ⌘K ⌘J (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+J ) editor.unfoldAll Add Line Comment ⌘K ⌘C (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+C ) editor.action.addCommentLine Remove Line Comment ⌘K ⌘U (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+U ) editor.action.removeCommentLine Toggle Line Comment ⌘/ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+/ ) editor.action.commentLine Toggle Block Comment ⇧⌥A (Windows Shift+Alt+A , Linux Ctrl+Shift+A ) editor.action.blockComment Find ⌘F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+F ) actions.find Replace ⌥⌘F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+H ) editor.action.startFindReplaceAction Find Next Enter editor.action.nextMatchFindAction Find Previous ⇧Enter (Windows, Linux Shift+Enter ) editor.action.previousMatchFindAction Select All Occurrences of Find Match ⌥Enter (Windows, Linux Alt+Enter ) editor.action.selectAllMatches Toggle Find Case Sensitive ⌥⌘C (Windows, Linux Alt+C ) toggleFindCaseSensitive Toggle Find Regex ⌥⌘R (Windows, Linux Alt+R ) toggleFindRegex Toggle Find Whole Word ⌥⌘W (Windows, Linux Alt+W ) toggleFindWholeWord Toggle Use of Tab Key for Setting Focus ⌃⇧M (Windows, Linux Ctrl+M ) editor.action.toggleTabFocusMode Toggle Render Whitespace toggleRenderWhitespace Toggle Word Wrap ⌥Z (Windows, Linux Alt+Z ) editor.action.toggleWordWrap

Rich Languages Editing

Command Key Command id Trigger Suggest ⌃Space (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Space ) editor.action.triggerSuggest Trigger Parameter Hints ⇧⌘Space (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+Space ) editor.action.triggerParameterHints Format Document ⇧⌥F (Windows Shift+Alt+F , Linux Ctrl+Shift+I ) editor.action.formatDocument Format Selection ⌘K ⌘F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+F ) editor.action.formatSelection Go to Definition F12 editor.action.revealDefinition Show Hover ⌘K ⌘I (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+I ) editor.action.showHover Peek Definition ⌥F12 (Windows Alt+F12 , Linux Ctrl+Shift+F10 ) editor.action.peekDefinition Open Definition to the Side ⌘K F12 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K F12 ) editor.action.revealDefinitionAside Quick Fix ⌘. (Windows, Linux Ctrl+. ) editor.action.quickFix Go to References ⇧F12 (Windows, Linux Shift+F12 ) editor.action.goToReferences Rename Symbol F2 editor.action.rename Replace with Next Value ⇧⌘. (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+. ) editor.action.inPlaceReplace.down Replace with Previous Value ⇧⌘, (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+, ) editor.action.inPlaceReplace.up Expand AST Selection ⌃⇧⌘→ (Windows, Linux Shift+Alt+Right ) editor.action.smartSelect.expand Shrink AST Selection ⌃⇧⌘← (Windows, Linux Shift+Alt+Left ) editor.action.smartSelect.shrink Trim Trailing Whitespace ⌘K ⌘X (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+X ) editor.action.trimTrailingWhitespace Change Language Mode ⌘K M (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K M ) workbench.action.editor.changeLanguageMode

Navigation

Command Key Command id Show All Symbols ⌘T (Windows, Linux Ctrl+T ) workbench.action.showAllSymbols Go to Line... ⌃G (Windows, Linux Ctrl+G ) workbench.action.gotoLine Go to File..., Quick Open ⌘P (Windows, Linux Ctrl+P ) workbench.action.quickOpen Go to Symbol... ⇧⌘O (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+O ) workbench.action.gotoSymbol Show Problems ⇧⌘M (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+M ) workbench.actions.view.problems Go to Next Error or Warning F8 editor.action.marker.nextInFiles Go to Previous Error or Warning ⇧F8 (Windows, Linux Shift+F8 ) editor.action.marker.prevInFiles Show All Commands ⇧⌘P (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+P ) or F1 workbench.action.showCommands Navigate Editor Group History ⌃Tab (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Tab ) workbench.action.quickOpenPreviousRecentlyUsedEditorInGroup Go Back ⌃- (Windows Alt+Left , Linux Ctrl+Alt+- ) workbench.action.navigateBack Go back in Quick Input ⌃- (Windows Alt+Left , Linux Ctrl+Alt+- ) workbench.action.quickInputBack Go Forward ⌃⇧- (Windows Alt+Right , Linux Ctrl+Shift+- ) workbench.action.navigateForward

Editor/Window Management

Command Key Command id New Window ⇧⌘N (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+N ) workbench.action.newWindow Close Window ⌘W (Windows, Linux Ctrl+W ) workbench.action.closeWindow Close Editor ⌘W (Windows Ctrl+F4 , Linux Ctrl+W ) workbench.action.closeActiveEditor Close Folder ⌘K F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K F ) workbench.action.closeFolder Cycle Between Editor Groups workbench.action.navigateEditorGroups Split Editor ⌘\ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+\ ) workbench.action.splitEditor Focus into First Editor Group ⌘1 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+1 ) workbench.action.focusFirstEditorGroup Focus into Second Editor Group ⌘2 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+2 ) workbench.action.focusSecondEditorGroup Focus into Third Editor Group ⌘3 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+3 ) workbench.action.focusThirdEditorGroup Focus into Editor Group on the Left workbench.action.focusPreviousGroup Focus into Editor Group on the Right workbench.action.focusNextGroup Move Editor Left ⌘K ⇧⌘← (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+PageUp ) workbench.action.moveEditorLeftInGroup Move Editor Right ⌘K ⇧⌘→ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+PageDown ) workbench.action.moveEditorRightInGroup Move Active Editor Group Left ⌘K ← (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Left ) workbench.action.moveActiveEditorGroupLeft Move Active Editor Group Right ⌘K → (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Right ) workbench.action.moveActiveEditorGroupRight Move Editor into Next Group ⌃⌘→ (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Alt+Right ) workbench.action.moveEditorToNextGroup Move Editor into Previous Group ⌃⌘← (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Alt+Left ) workbench.action.moveEditorToPreviousGroup

File Management

Command Key Command id New File ⌘N (Windows, Linux Ctrl+N ) workbench.action.files.newUntitledFile Open File... Ctrl+O workbench.action.files.openFile Save ⌘S (Windows, Linux Ctrl+S ) workbench.action.files.save Save All ⌥⌘S (Windows Ctrl+K S , Linux ) workbench.action.files.saveAll Save As... ⇧⌘S (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+S ) workbench.action.files.saveAs Close ⌘W (Windows Ctrl+F4 , Linux Ctrl+W ) workbench.action.closeActiveEditor Close Others ⌥⌘T (Windows, Linux ) workbench.action.closeOtherEditors Close Group ⌘K W (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K W ) workbench.action.closeEditorsInGroup Close Other Groups workbench.action.closeEditorsInOtherGroups Close Group to Left workbench.action.closeEditorsToTheLeft Close Group to Right workbench.action.closeEditorsToTheRight Close All ⌘K ⌘W (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+W ) workbench.action.closeAllEditors Reopen Closed Editor ⇧⌘T (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+T ) workbench.action.reopenClosedEditor Keep Open ⌘K Enter (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Enter ) workbench.action.keepEditor Copy Path of Active File ⌘K P (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K P ) workbench.action.files.copyPathOfActiveFile Reveal Active File in Windows ⌘K R (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K R ) workbench.action.files.revealActiveFileInWindows Show Opened File in New Window ⌘K O (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K O ) workbench.action.files.showOpenedFileInNewWindow Compare Opened File With workbench.files.action.compareFileWith

Display

Command Key Command id Toggle Full Screen ⌃⌘F (Windows, Linux F11 ) workbench.action.toggleFullScreen Toggle Zen Mode ⌘K Z (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Z ) workbench.action.toggleZenMode Leave Zen Mode Escape Escape workbench.action.exitZenMode Zoom in ⌘= (Windows, Linux Ctrl+= ) workbench.action.zoomIn Zoom out ⌘- (Windows, Linux Ctrl+- ) workbench.action.zoomOut Reset Zoom ⌘Numpad0 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Numpad0 ) workbench.action.zoomReset Toggle Sidebar Visibility ⌘B (Windows, Linux Ctrl+B ) workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility Show Explorer / Toggle Focus ⇧⌘E (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+E ) workbench.view.explorer Show Search ⇧⌘F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+F ) workbench.view.search Show Source Control ⌃⇧G (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+G ) workbench.view.scm Show Run ⇧⌘D (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+D ) workbench.view.debug Show Extensions ⇧⌘X (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+X ) workbench.view.extensions Show Output ⇧⌘U (Windows Ctrl+Shift+U , Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+H ) workbench.action.output.toggleOutput Quick Open View ⌃Q (Windows Ctrl+Q , Linux ) workbench.action.quickOpenView Open New Command Prompt ⇧⌘C (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+C ) workbench.action.terminal.openNativeConsole Toggle Markdown Preview ⇧⌘V (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+V ) markdown.showPreview Open Preview to the Side ⌘K V (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K V ) markdown.showPreviewToSide Toggle Integrated Terminal ⌃` (Windows, Linux Ctrl+` ) workbench.action.terminal.toggleTerminal

Search

Command Key Command id Show Search ⇧⌘F (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+F ) workbench.view.search Replace in Files ⇧⌘H (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+H ) workbench.action.replaceInFiles Toggle Match Case ⌥⌘C (Windows, Linux Alt+C ) toggleSearchCaseSensitive Toggle Match Whole Word ⌥⌘W (Windows, Linux Alt+W ) toggleSearchWholeWord Toggle Use Regular Expression ⌥⌘R (Windows, Linux Alt+R ) toggleSearchRegex Toggle Search Details ⇧⌘J (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+J ) workbench.action.search.toggleQueryDetails Focus Next Search Result F4 search.action.focusNextSearchResult Focus Previous Search Result ⇧F4 (Windows, Linux Shift+F4 ) search.action.focusPreviousSearchResult Show Next Search Term ↓ (Windows, Linux Down ) history.showNext Show Previous Search Term ↑ (Windows, Linux Up ) history.showPrevious

Search Editor

Command Key Command id Open Results In Editor ⌘Enter (Windows, Linux Alt+Enter ) search.action.openInEditor Focus Search Editor Input Escape search.action.focusQueryEditorWidget Search Again ⇧⌘R (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+R ) rerunSearchEditorSearch Delete File Results ⇧⌘Backspace (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+Backspace ) search.searchEditor.action.deleteFileResults

Preferences

Command Key Command id Open Settings ⌘, (Windows, Linux Ctrl+, ) workbench.action.openSettings Open Workspace Settings workbench.action.openWorkspaceSettings Open Keyboard Shortcuts ⌘K ⌘S (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+S ) workbench.action.openGlobalKeybindings Open User Snippets workbench.action.openSnippets Select Color Theme ⌘K ⌘T (Windows, Linux Ctrl+K Ctrl+T ) workbench.action.selectTheme Configure Display Language workbench.action.configureLocale

Debug

Command Key Command id Toggle Breakpoint F9 editor.debug.action.toggleBreakpoint Start F5 workbench.action.debug.start Continue F5 workbench.action.debug.continue Start (without debugging) ⌃F5 (Windows, Linux Ctrl+F5 ) workbench.action.debug.run Pause F6 workbench.action.debug.pause Step Into F11 workbench.action.debug.stepInto

Tasks

Command Key Command id Run Build Task ⇧⌘B (Windows, Linux Ctrl+Shift+B ) workbench.action.tasks.build Run Test Task workbench.action.tasks.test

Extensions

Command Key Command id Install Extension workbench.extensions.action.installExtension Show Installed Extensions workbench.extensions.action.showInstalledExtensions Show Outdated Extensions workbench.extensions.action.listOutdatedExtensions Show Recommended Extensions workbench.extensions.action.showRecommendedExtensions Show Popular Extensions workbench.extensions.action.showPopularExtensions Update All Extensions workbench.extensions.action.updateAllExtensions

Next steps

Now that you know about our Key binding support, what's next...

Language Support - Our Good, Better, Best language grid to see what you can expect

Debugging - This is where VS Code really shines

Node.js - End to end Node.js scenario with a sample app

Common questions

How can I find out what command is bound to a specific key?

In the Keyboard Shortcut editor, you can filter on specific keystrokes to see which commands are bound to which keys. Below you can see that Ctrl+Shift+P is bound to Show All Commands to bring up the Command Palette.

How to add a key binding to an action, for example, add Ctrl+D to Delete Lines

Find a rule that triggers the action in the Default Keyboard Shortcuts and write a modified version of it in your keybindings.json file:

// Original, in Default Keyboard Shortcuts { "key" : "ctrl+shift+k" , "command" : "editor.action.deleteLines" , "when" : "editorTextFocus" }, // Modified, in User/keybindings.json, Ctrl+D now will also trigger this action { "key" : "ctrl+d" , "command" : "editor.action.deleteLines" , "when" : "editorTextFocus" },

How can I add a key binding for only certain file types?

Use the editorLangId context key in your when clause:

{ "key" : "shift+alt+a" , "command" : "editor.action.blockComment" , "when" : "editorTextFocus && editorLangId == csharp" },

I have modified my key bindings in keybindings.json ; why don't they work?